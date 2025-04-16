Lux leads Reds against the Mariners following 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (0-2, 6.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -122, Reds +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners after Gavin Lux had four hits against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Cincinnati is 9-8 overall and 6-4 at home. The Reds are 6-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Seattle is 8-9 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Mariners have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has a double and three home runs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 2-for-4 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with five home runs while slugging .484. Victor Robles is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .209 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (shoulder), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.