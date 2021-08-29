Luzado pitches 6 shutout innings to help Miami beat Reds 2-1

Cincinnati manager David Bell was also ejected for arguing a strike call on Farmer in the ninth.

Cincinnati's lead over San Diego for the second NL wild card fell to 1 1/2 games.

Miami won with four hits. The Reds' Tyler Mahle (10-5) allowed two runs in seven innings.

The only hit Luzardo allowed was a double by Jonathan India to begin the game. Luzardo retired 14 batters in a row before he hit Votto to start the seventh and exited. Votto was erased on a double play.

Luzardo lowered his ERA from 9.67 to 7.19.

The Reds' Tyler Naquin went went 0 for 2 with a walk, ending his 17-game hitting streak. He reached in the second inning when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. failed to field a tough grounder and was charged with an error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: All-Star OF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) has begun throwing and is expected to start swinging a bat in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (7-13, 4.29) is scheduled to start Monday when Cincinnati opens a three-game series at home against the Cardinals and Jon Lester (4-6, 5.27). The Reds are 8-5 against St. Louis this season.

Marlins: After an off day Monday, they have a busy day Tuesday at the Mets. In the afternoon will be the completion of a game suspended April 11 in the first inning, with a night game to follow. Rookie Edward Cabrera and Elieser Hernandez are the scheduled pitchers.

Caption Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky