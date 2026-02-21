Lyles scores 26, Akron defeats Ball State 78-65

Davion Hill led the way for the Cardinals (8-19, 3-11) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Barnes added 16 points for Ball State. Armoni Zeigler finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Akron took the lead for good with 1:48 left in the first half. The score was 40-36 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 16 points. Akron pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 17 points. Lyles led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.