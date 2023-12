MAC champions Miami (Ohio) will face Sun Belt runner up Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: QB Joey Aguilar, 3,546 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Miami: LB Matt Salopek, was MAC defensive player of the year with 134 tackles, 8.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: The Sun Belt East Division winners had their five-game win streak stopped in the league title game, 49-23, at Troy,

Miami: The Redhawks defeated then-No. 23 Toledo, 23-14, to win the Mid-American Conference championship,

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Appalachian State: First appearance in the Cure Bowl, eight bowl game in program history.

Miami: First time in the Cure Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in team history.

