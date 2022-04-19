Machado, Padres hand Reds 7th straight loss, 4-1

Manaea (2-1) held Cincinnati to one run and six hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two. Taylor Rogers pitched the ninth for his fifth save in as many chances.

Lodolo allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, struck out eight and walked two.

USING THEIR HANDS

Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper of the expansion San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League threw out the ceremonial first pitches, to Joe Musgrove and rookie C.J. Abrams.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Relief pitcher Austin Adams has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least six weeks, manager Bob Melvin said. ... Fernando Tatis Jr., on the IL with a fractured left wrist, made some throws at shortstop. Melvin said he saw the video of Tatis tripping while playing soccer in the outfield before Sunday night's game. “Visually maybe not the best look," Melvin said. "I talked to him a little bit about that, but he's trying to get a little bit of conditioning. He is protected as far as the hand goes.”

UP NEXT

The middle game of the series Tuesday night features Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 6.14 ERA) against Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.42).

San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers, right, collides with second baseman Jake Cronenworth as he is unable to catch a foul ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres' Jorge Alfaro reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar reacts after striking out to end the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham gestures after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, April 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)