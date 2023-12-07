Maddox scores 20 as Toledo knocks off Oakland 69-68

Maddox added five rebounds for the Rockets (4-4). Tyler Cochran added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and five steals. Javan Simmons finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (5-5) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Blake Lampman added 14 points and two blocks for Oakland. In addition, Jack Gohlke finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.