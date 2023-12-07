Maddox scores 20 as Toledo knocks off Oakland 69-68

Led by Dante Maddox Jr.'s 20 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 69-68 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 20 points as Toledo beat Oakland 69-68 on Wednesday night.

Maddox made two free throws with 19 seconds left for a three-point lead. Oakland’s Isaiah Jones made a layup to cut the lead to one and Toledo missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before a timeout with 3.2 seconds left.

Maddox added five rebounds for the Rockets (4-4). Tyler Cochran added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and five steals. Javan Simmons finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (5-5) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Blake Lampman added 14 points and two blocks for Oakland. In addition, Jack Gohlke finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

