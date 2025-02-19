Magestro and Youngstown State host Detroit Mercy

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Detroit Mercy after Malia Magestro scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 73-68 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Titans have gone 9-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon scoring 63.0 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Penguins are 4-12 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Detroit Mercy's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State's 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The Titans and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emaia O'Brien is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 15 points and 1.8 steals. Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 35.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Magestro is averaging 12.5 points for the Penguins. Jewel Watkins is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Penguins: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.