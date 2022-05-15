Magno, Castellanos spur NYCFC to 2-0 victory over Columbus

Magno took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez and drilled a shot through traffic inside the far post to give NYCFC (5-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute. Castellanos gave NYCFC some breathing room with a goal in the 59th minute. Castellanos' sixth goal of the season leaves him one off the pace for the Golden Boot.

NYCFC went 4-0-1 on a five-match homestand split between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, outscoring the visitors 16-4 overall.