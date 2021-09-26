dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mahle expected to start as Reds host the Nationals

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
The Reds are expected to send Tyler Mahle to the mound Sunday and the Nationals plan to give Josh Rogers the start

Washington Nationals (64-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-75, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josh Rogers (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (12-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -174, Nationals +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will meet on Sunday.

The Reds are 42-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .393.

The Nationals are 29-48 on the road. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .453.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Mychal Givens secured his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Patrick Murphy took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 69 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Soto leads the Nationals with 155 hits and has 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .285 batting average, 4.78 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
2
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
3
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
4
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
5
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top