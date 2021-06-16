Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers' bats again in 2-1 win

The Brewers scored their lone run in the third when Chirstian Yelich drove in Daniel Vogelbach with a single to right.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (6-2) struck out six over six innings without walking a batter. He gave up five hits, the first a two-out single by Nick Castellanos in the fourth. Tyler Naquin followed with a double to left, scoring Castellanos.

Peralta retired his first two batters in the seventh before Joey Votto reached on a single. Votto scored the go-ahead run on Barnhart’s 14th double of the season.

“It was fun,” Barnhart said “What a fun game to be a part of. I'm proud of everybody, all series long.”

The Reds were hardly overwhelming at the plate. After winning 2-1 on Tuesday night with just two hits, they totaled six hits on Wednesday.

HE CALLED IT

Barnhart told Votto before the start of the seventh to be ready to score if he was on base when Barnhart came up.

“The second I got to first base, I knew I had to be ready to score because my man called it,” Votto said. "That was a big hit in a big spot and I had to score.”

The veteran first baseman emphatically pumped his fist before making his way back to the dugout, where his teammates were just as fired up after seeing him score from first.

“Joey is the heartbeat of this team,” Barnhart said. “Seeing him fired up like that is awesome.”

BREWERS ADD AN ARM

Milwaukee claimed right-handed reliever Ryan Weber off waivers from the Red Sox on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Weber, 30, allowed 11 runs including four homers in his lone appearance this season for the Red Sox and had a 4.63 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) for Triple-A Worcester. He was designated for assignment two days ago when Boston acquired Yacksel Rios in a trade with Seattle.

To make room for Weber on the 40-man roster, Milwaukee outrighted RHP Chad Sobotka to Triple-A Nashville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was expected to return from the injured list during the team’s trip to San Diego this weekend but instead returned to Cincinnati after experiencing soreness in his foot during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville Tuesday night.

Brewers: LHP Angel Perdomo is scheduled to join Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. Perdomo has been out since straining his lower back on May 30.

UP NEXT

The Reds travel to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres, with Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA) starting Thursday night's opener against Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50).

Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 1.52) starts the opener of a four-game series at Colorado. German Marquez (4-6, 4.60) takes the mound for the Rockies on Thursday night.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims reacts after striking out Milwaukee Brewers Jackie Bradley Jr., to end the baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) slides into home ahead of the tag by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps