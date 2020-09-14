Mahle, Reds to face Martinez, Cardinals

The Cardinals are 13-11 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .338 is fifth in the league. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .446.

The Reds are 14-18 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .276.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 39 hits and is batting .312.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 RBIs and is batting .232.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.