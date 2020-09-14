Mahle, Reds to face Martinez, Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (20-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-19, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle (1-2, 3.89 ERA) St. Louis: Carlos Martinez (0-2, 12.27 ERA)
LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Cardinals Sunday.
The Cardinals are 13-11 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .338 is fifth in the league. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .446.
The Reds are 14-18 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .276.
TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 39 hits and is batting .312.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 RBIs and is batting .232.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back), Mike Moustakas: (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.