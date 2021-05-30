Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

The Cubs put their first two batter on in the fifth, but Mahle struck out Rafael Ortega, Patrick Wisdom and Eric Sogard to get out of the inning.

Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago's only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) permitted five runs — two earned — and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati jumped in front with three in the first.

After Naquin's bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Kyle Farmer hit a bouncer to Bryant at first. Bryant bobbled the ball before throwing to second for the forceout.

But the call was reversed after a Cincinnati challenge, and Tyler Stephenson was ruled safe to load the bases. Bryant was charged with an error.

Arrieta then hit Tucker Barnhart with the first pitch after the delay. India followed with an infield single to make it 3-0.

Suárez led off the fourth with a long drive to left for his 12th homer. A throwing error on third baseman Wisdom led to Naquin's two-out RBI single, chasing Arrieta.

ROSTER MOVES

The Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder. Bote got hurt sliding into second base on Saturday.

Infielder Sergio Alcántara was promoted from Triple-A Iowa, and right-hander Tyson Miller was designated for assignment. The 24-year-old Alcántara pinch-hit in the sixth and popped out to second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (left thumb) is progressing and manager David Bell estimated he is about a week away from returning. ... LHP Wade Miley (left foot) threw a side session Saturday and reported no ill effects on Sunday. He's expected to be activated Monday to start against Philadelphia.

Cubs: Manager David Ross said Rizzo was feeling better and hit off the tee on Saturday. Ross is hopeful he'll be able to return soon and avoid a stint on the 10-day IL. ... OFs Jake Marisnick (right hamstring) and Jason Heyward (left hamstring) each worked out before the game. Ross believes both are closed to returning.

UP NEXT

Reds: Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game home series against the Phillies. RHP Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA) goes for Philadelphia.

Cubs: RHP Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game home series against the Padres on Monday.

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone, left, celebrates with catcher Tucker Barnhart after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh