BreakingNews
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: How will AI change our lives?
X

Major League Soccer's 2024 All-Star Game to be played in Columbus, Ohio

news
46 minutes ago
The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew’s Lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field on July 17, the league said Wednesday.

Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium.

This year's All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, is at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19.

The 2024 opponent will be announced later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Opponents say Ohio property value relief bill sets ‘dangerous...
2
Water park responds after teen girl injured in fall off slide
3
Cincinnati declares Friday ‘Taylor Swift’ day; city tops Airbnb search...
4
Teen girl seriously injured after fall off inflatable at Butler County...
5
Liberty Center to update central area with water features, seating and...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top