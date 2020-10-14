Man accused of killing wife, children wants trial by judges

Peter Romans, 60, of London, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated arson. He opted to have a three-judge panel hear his case, rather than a jury, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors maintain Romans set the fire that killed his wife, their 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter. Romans has maintained his innocence, saying the fire was caused by a faulty part on his 2001 Ford Expedition SUV, which was parked next to the house. The part was under recall at the time.