Man arrested picking up groceries during curfew sues city

Mehdi Mollahasani, 38, of Cleveland, spent two nights in jail after his arrest on May 31, according to the lawsuit filed by the civil rights firm Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein. A judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge of failure to obey an order in October with a docket entry noting “groceries/instacart order.”

Cleveland established the curfew on May 30 after some protesters began vandalizing property and breaking into downtown stores. The following day, Mollahasani tried to walk from his downtown apartment to meet a delivery driver who told him she could not get past police barricades, the lawsuit said.