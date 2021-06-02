Man blinded by bean bag during Cleveland racial protest sues

Bruce Lourie is identified in the lawsuit and by a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office report as the deputy who shot Sanders. The complaint names other county and sheriff's office officials as defendants.

Lourie had received no training in use of non-lethal weapons before being handed the bean bag shotgun on May 30, 2020, a violation of departmental policy that requires such training, the lawsuit said.

The sheriff's office placed Lourie on leave last June and asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a criminal probe of the deputy's actions. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley asked Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz in January to oversee the investigation, which Flaiz said last week was ongoing, cleveland.com reported.

Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Two separate lawsuits were filed late last week in federal court in Cleveland by 15 people who said they were victims of excessive force and had their rights violated by Cleveland police officers and Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputies on May 30.

Nearly 20 people filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Toledo and three dozen officers, accusing them of excessive during the Floyd protests.

The lawsuit said officers fired wooden projectiles at protesters who were holding signs and had their arms raised, causing broken bones and other injuries.

A message seeking comment was left with a city spokesperson.

Associated Press writer John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.