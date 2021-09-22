Man charged in deadly arson fires convicted on most counts

Stanley Ford, 62, faces a potential death sentence after he was found guilty Tuesday night on 26 of the 29 counts against him, including aggravated murder and aggravated arson. The sentencing phase of his trial is due to start Monday.

Ford was accused of killing a couple in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017. Summit County prosecutors used surveillance video footage, security alarm records and the testimony of neighbors to show Ford was responsible.