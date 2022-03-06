Man charged in fiery expressway crash that left 2 women dead

The crash happened on the FDR Expressway early Friday morning. According to police, the driver of a 2006 Infiniti M35 heading northbound near East 74th Street lost control of the car and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Officers arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. Thirty-five-year-old Kesha Montez of Yonkers and 29-year-old Mahogany Robinson of Columbus, Ohio were pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.