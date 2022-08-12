Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also has charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A judge set Lee’s bond at $1 million.

Richmond police Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following Wednesday's shooting. Richmond police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in "extremely critical" condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton was back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night.