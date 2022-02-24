Man charged with enticing children to mutilate themselves

Encouraged by Locher, the girl first set fire to her home in a failed bid to kill her parents, prosecutors alleged.

Locher moved to Indiana after authorities searched his home and he was arrested on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis and sent back to California, authorities said.

Locher was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing a sexually explicit visual depiction; enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and receipt of child pornography.

He could face up to life in prison if convicted.