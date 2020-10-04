Man charged with firing at another driver during parade

Hilliard police say a semi-tractor-trailer driver on Interstate I-270 North called emergency dispatchers shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report that another driver in a pickup had fired a weapon toward his vehicle following an altercation between the two drivers.

Police say 58-year-old Todd Crawford of Homer has been charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony. Investigators allege that he fired a single shot from a 45-caliber pistol into the cab of the semi-truck. No one was injured..