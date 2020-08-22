Man charged with murder in death of woman found after fire

Anson Pride, 41, was arrested after firefighters recovered the body of 38-year-old Jamaka Calhoun, Middletown police said. The Butler County coroner's office said she died of stab wounds and classified the case as a homicide.

Chief David Birk of the Middletown police department said the victim and her young daughter arrived home Aug. 14 to find Pride in their home. Birk alleged that Pride, who had recently been released from prison, had been breaking into homes in the area.