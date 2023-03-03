Man cleared by DNA evidence in rape case gets $4M settlement

The agreement between Christopher Miller and Cleveland Heights was made public this week. Miller had been sentenced to 40 years in 2002 on charges including rape in an attack on a Cleveland Heights woman.

The victim’s purse was stolen during the attack and police started tracking her cellphone, which was in the purse. They eventually found the phone in Miller’s possession, and he said he had bought it from a stranger in exchange for drugs and denied involvement in the rape or the attack.