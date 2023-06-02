Man cleared in hunters' murders after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan

“The ‘new evidence’ demonstrates that (Titus) is factually innocent of the crime,” his lawsuit states.

Under Michigan law, someone who is wrongly convicted can be eligible to receive $50,000 for each year in prison.

An email seeking comment was sent to the attorney general's office, which handles compensation lawsuits.

Dillon died in an Ohio prison in 2011. The file found at the county sheriff's office revealed that a woman and her son had identified him as the man in a car in a ditch near the Michigan murder scene. The woman also described a car that resembled one owned by Dillon’s wife.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

