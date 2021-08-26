dayton-daily-news logo
Man convicted in shooting that left 12-year-old boy dead

1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged in a Cleveland shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and five teenagers wounded has been convicted on numerous charges, including murder.

Marvin Harris, 22, now faces a potential life term when he's sentenced later this year.

Authorities have said Harris was in a vehicle with several other people when they fired at least 20 shots at a group of children on a city street in November 2017. A stray bullet hit Abdel Bashiti, who was outside his family’s beauty supply store with his father when the gunfire erupted. Bashiti was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that Harris was convicted on two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, seven counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Three other people have also been convicted in the case. They also will be sentenced later this year.

