Man convicted in slayings of Ohio couple, unborn child

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing an Ohio couple and the woman’s unborn child has been convicted on all counts.

Larry Rodgers, 33, of Dayton, was found guilty Thursday on four counts each of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and felonious assault, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a weapons offense. He will be sentenced Feb. 11.

Rodgers was accused of fatally shooting Todd Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 21, both of Mansfield, in November 2109. Hayton was five months pregnant when she was killed.

The couple's bodies were found in separate abandoned homes in Dayton in the days after they were reported missing, and Montgomery County prosecutors have said ballistic tests showed they were killed with the same weapon.

Burkhart and Hayton were each shot in the head, authorities have said. Although Hayton was hit by multiple shots, her unborn child was not hit by bullets but died because Hayton died.

