dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man enters insanity plea in stabbing attack on Ohio Turnpike

news
28 minutes ago
A Wisconsin man is now pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in a stabbing attack that left one man dead and another injured at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A Wisconsin man is now pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in a stabbing attack that left one man dead and another injured at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, earlier this month pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. However, his lawyer amended the plea.

He will be evaluated at a court treatment center and remain held until a competency hearing.

Conner is accused of attacking patrons with a knife at the Erie Islands Service Plaza on Oct. 19.

David Diederich, 66, of LaPorte, Indiana, was killed and Alan Austin , 53, of Delavan, Wisconsin, was injured in the attack, authorities said.

Conner was shot and wounded by a Sandusky County sheriff's deputy when authorities said he charged at the deputy with the knife after repeated commands to drop the weapon.

In Other News
1
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
2
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
3
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
4
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
5
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top