Man facing hate crime charge in alleged assault on student

Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said.

Federal prosecutors said the victim was outside on a campus street preparing to go for a run in August of last year when a man began directing racial comments and threats at him while referring to the COVID-19 virus, including “Go back to your country … You brought the kung flu here … You’re going to die for bringing it.”