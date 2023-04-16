Man gets 50 years to life in slaying of detective, informant

“You all may hate me. I understand that,” he said. “I ruined three families that day. Nobody deserves to die.”

But he insisted that he and the others didn't set out to kill anyone.

“I was still a kid,” he said. “I’m not a bad person. I just made a bad decision.”

A second defendant, Kevin Robinson, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty last summer and was sentenced to 28 years to life. Another defendant who was 15 at the time and did not fire any shots pleaded guilty in August 2021 to aggravated murder and was sentenced to a term in the state’s youth services facility.