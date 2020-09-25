Man in home struck, killed when car crashes into residence

The accident in Howland occurred Wednesday night, when a car driven by Damien Fish, 24, of Warren, left the roadway and crashed into the home, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The car struck Matthew Burke, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fish was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities have not said whether anyone else was in Fish's car or the home when the accident occurred, but no other injuries were reported.