Man indicted in gunfire exchange that wounded officer

Darryl Borden, 42, was indicted on two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, and a weapons charge, Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Friday.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on July 20, when officers Jennifer Kilnapp, 26, and Bailey Gannon, 24, responded to a 911 call from a woman who said a man had threatened her and fired a shot through the floor, authorities said.