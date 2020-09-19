X

Man killed, both drivers hurt in head-on crash in Columbus

news | 1 hour ago
A head-on crash in Ohio’s capital city has left a man dead and both drivers injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A head-on crash in Ohio's capital city has left a man dead and both drivers injured.

Columbus police said the accident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, when a car driven by Ollie Morris, 49, crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Lakisha Williams, 29.

Morris, a male passenger in his vehicle and Williams were all taken to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

Williams was hospitalized in serious condition, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. Morris was treated for minor injuries and later released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.