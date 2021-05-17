dayton-daily-news logo
Man killed when gunfire erupts during memorial service

Authorities say a man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire erupted during a memorial service being held in a Toledo park for a man who had been killed hours earlier in a bar shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire erupted during a memorial service being held in a Toledo park for a man who had been killed hours earlier in a bar shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Hollow Park, where a crowd had gathered to remember Armonte Rogers, who had been fatally shot early Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were attending the memorial service or what sparked the shooting there, authorities said.

John Graves, 24, was shot at least once in the park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Corion Grace, 19, suffered a hand wound and was treated at a hospital.

Both shootings remain under investigations, and no arrests have been made in either incident.

