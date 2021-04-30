Man pleads guilty in woman's death and hiding body in barrel

The pleas came just days before William Slaton, 35, of Middletown, was due to stand trial on murder charges in the death of 21-year-old Cecily Cornett of Somerville. Her remains were found June 30 in the barrel at a residence in Middletown, roughly halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton.

Besides the involuntary manslaughter count, Slaton also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. He received a 14-year prison sentence.