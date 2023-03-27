Man pleads not guilty in death of fiance who went missing

Bail was set at $1 million for John Carter, 34, of Hamilton, who was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Butler County Jail. His attorney, Christopher Pagan, told the judge that a plea deal may soon be reached in the case, but did not disclose further details. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 4.

The charges stem from the August 2011 disappearance of Katelyn Markham, who was last seen at her home in Fairfield. At the time, Markham was a few weeks away from finishing her graphic arts degree at the Art Institute of Ohio—Cincinnati, and Carter has said they were planning to move to Colorado later that year.