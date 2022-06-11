Man sentenced in shots fired after self-defense slaying

The Toledo Blade reports that jurors acquitted 26-year-old Michael Mitchell of murder and felonious assault in the death of 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas. But jurors convicted Mitchell of another count of felonious assault for firing what Mitchell said were "warning shots" at the fleeing Douglas and at least two pedestrians.

Judge Joe McNamara said during Friday's sentencing that Mitchell displayed “an immense disregard for human life.” He also decried “a horrible proliferation of guns in our community and every community across America."