Man sentenced to life in slaying of 2 kids, wounding of 1

Kevin Moore, 29, was sentenced Thursday to concurrent life terms on two aggravated murder counts in the February 2021 deaths of 14-month-old Gabriel Phillips and 5-year-old Ahmir Phillips, The Toledo Blade reported. He was also sentenced to a concurrent 10 to 15 years for attempted aggravated murder and nine years on weapons counts. A felonious assault charge was merged with the attempted murder charge for sentencing purposes.

Before convicting the defendant on all counts, Judge Eric Allen Marks ruled that the defense had failed to meet the burden of proof required under state law for the insanity defense. A week earlier, he had heard assessments from two psychologists on Moore's state of mind at the time Toledo shootings.