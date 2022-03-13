Man shot after I-71 gunfire to face attempted murder charge

Columbus police said drivers reported that someone on the side of the highway next to a car was firing at northbound vehicles near the Gemini Place interchange shortly before 10 a.m. Friday. Authorities said at least three vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

Video from a driver shown on Columbus TV stations shows the man shooting at police, who return fire. Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson, said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later said to be stable. A police officer was also taken to a hospital with an injury unrelated to the gunfire.