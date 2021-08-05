Man shot, killed during standoff with police at Ohio home

A police SWAT team had gone to the Mifflin home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to arrest Sean Rowe, 38. He was wanted on menacing and weapons charges stemming from a Fourth of July confrontation at the home.

Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon told The Mansfield Journal News that authorities had urged Rowe to turn himself in, but he refused and his behavior had become more aggressive in recent weeks.