Man who threatened Jewish community center pleads guilty

James Reardon, 22, entered pleas on Wednesday in federal court in Youngstown to transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Police and members of an FBI task force raided Reardon’s home in New Middletown in August 2019 and found firearms, a submachine gun and “numerous” items of World War II Nazi propaganda, authorities said. Reardon arrived home during the search and was arrested.