Man wounded in shooting outside high school game sentenced

Maurice Winfree Jr., 21, was sentenced on a February guilty plea to two counts of having weapons while under disability and a motor vehicle count, The (Toledo) Blade reported. He was sentenced to the 30-month term on one of the weapons charges and received five years' probation on the other.

Other charges of receiving stolen property and illegally carrying a concealed weapon were dropped as part of a plea agreement. Winfree still faces a separate charge of having weapons while under disability contained in a March indictment.