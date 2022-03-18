Mantha scores 2, Capitals beat Blue Jackets 7-2

Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, and Nikolas Backstrom added two assists as Washington improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 39 shots for the Capitals, who pulled one point behind Boston for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference and increased their lead over Columbus to 13 points for the second wild card.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine scored for the Blue Jackets, who scored twice on their own net and broke a three-game win streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped six of nine shots before being replaced in the second period by Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with 20 saves.