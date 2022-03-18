Mantha scores 2, Capitals beat Blue Jackets 7-2

Bjorkstrand pulled Columbus within two with his sixth power-play goal at 6:57, before Ovechkin took advantage of a Columbus penalty to extend the Capitals’ lead to 4-1 with a wrister from the left circle at 10:44. It was his team-leading 11th power-play goal.
Laine cut the lead to 4-2 at 1:47 of the third, tipping Zach Werenski’s shot from the blueline, but Washington went up 5-2 when McMichael was credited with the goal Dean Kukan scored into his own net as he tried to clear the puck at 4:15.
Columbus pulled Merzlikins for an extra skater with 12:48 left in the game and Sheary scored an empty netter seconds later. Kuznetsov made it 7-2 with a power-play goal at 9:03.
UP NEXT
Capitals: At Carolina on Friday night.
Blue Jackets: Host St. Louis on Saturday night.
Caption
Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, center, and forward Eric Robinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, right, checks Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, right, collides with Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek, left, in front of Capitals forward Conor Sheary during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Washington Capitals forward forward Tom Wilson, left, reaches for the puck behind Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, reaches for the puck in front of Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, right, chases the puck in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, center, checks Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, left, in front of Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Kuraly was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Credit: Paul Vernon
