Maples leads Cleveland State against CSU Fullerton after 29-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (1-0) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1)
Fullerton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits CSU Fullerton after Colbi Maples scored 29 points in Cleveland State's 71-49 win over the Chicago State Cougars.
CSU Fullerton finished 4-10 at home last season while going 7-23 overall. The Titans averaged 58.4 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 11.4 from deep.
Cleveland State went 9-7 on the road and 27-10 overall last season. The Vikings gave up 61.2 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...
2
$27M Oxford station opens for all modes of transportation, is...
3
2 Hamilton men arrested after meth, fentanyl recovered in undercover...
4
Trenton residents who oppose data center pack city council meeting
5
McCrabb: Advice from nearly 106-year-old: ‘Live the best life you can...