Marchenko carries surging Blue Jackets past Flyers, 2-1 in shootout

Kirill Marchenko scored his 25th goal and lifted a backhander over Dan Vladar in the third round of a shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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By ROB PARENT – Associated Press
10 hours ago
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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored his 25th goal and lifted a backhander over Dan Vladar in the third round of a shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games as they fight Detroit for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 5-0-4 during the streak.

Marchenko opened the scoring on a wrist shot 4:21 into the first period. Alex Bump tied it on a tip with 9:36 left in the period.

Jet Greaves made 18 saves for Columbus. Vladar stopped 27 shots.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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