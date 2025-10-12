Marchenko's hat trick and Merzlikins' 48 saves help Blue Jackets spoil Wild home opener with 7-4 win

Kirill Kaprizov had his first two goals of the season and an assist for the Wild, just 11 days after signing the richest contract in NHL history with his eight-year, $136 million extension.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Zeev Buium got his first career goal for the Wild, who had a whopping 52-32 shots advantage but lost 62% of the faceoffs and blew several prime scoring chances early with sloppy stickwork and off-target shooting.

Including their 5-0 win at St. Louis to open the season on Thursday, linemates Kaprizov and Boldy already have six points apiece.

Marchenko stole the show from his fellow Russian with the same first name, after managing eight shots on goal without scoring in the season-opening 2-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday. The fourth-year right wing broke out last season with 31 goals and 43 assists, bettering his previous career high for points by 32.

The Wild fell to 17-3-4 in their 25-year history in home openers at newly renamed Grand Casino Arena, which superseded Xcel Energy Center after the original naming rights expired.

This was the first regulation win for the Blue Jackets in their last 12 matchups with the Wild, who lead the all-time series against their 2000-01 season expansion brethren 35-23-11.

Up next

Columbus plays its home opener against New Jersey on Monday, when Minnesota hosts Los Angeles.

___

