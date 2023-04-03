Marchenko's OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Senators 4-3

Kent Johnson, Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and Marchenko added an assist. Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots in his Blue Jackets debut — and first game this season — for his first win since Feb. 10, 2022.

Marchenko’s winner was his 21st goal of the season and set a franchise rookie record. He's tied with Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston and Seattle’s Matty Beniers for the NHL lead among rookies.