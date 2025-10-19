Marchenko’s third-period goal lifts Blue Jackets to first home win, 3-2 over Lightning

Jet Greaves stopped 17 shots for his first win of the season.

Marchenko has five goals in as many games — the most to start a Blue Jackets season — and is riding a five-game point streak.

Ryan McDonagh and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, which led 2-1 at the end of the first period but has now lost three in a row. Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

Johnson’s goal 4:58 into the first put Columbus ahead in a chippy period that featured 30 combined penalty minutes.

McDonagh tied it at 12:42 before Cirelli gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 3:38 left in the first just 16 seconds into a power play.

Columbus has now allowed goals on eight of 18 power plays this season, including three of five at home.

Severson pulled the Jackets even at 13:59 of the second, before Marchenko’s strike with 1:15 gone in the third sealed the win.

Up Next

Lightning: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Dallas on Tuesday night.

