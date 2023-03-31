X

Mariners and Guardians meet for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians for the season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Mariners: Robbie Ray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -163, Guardians +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians in the season opener.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners batted .230 as a team in the 2022 season with a .705 OPS.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Guardians batted .253 as a team in the 2022 season with a .698 OPS.

INJURIES: Mariners: Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

