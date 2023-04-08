X

Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (3-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -140, Mariners +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253 and slugging .382.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Mariners slugged .390 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Surprise parade, flyover part of 100th birthday party for...
2
Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school...
3
Springfield comedy legend Jonathan Winters focus of new event
4
Victim in deadly head-on crash in Champaign County identified
5
Kentucky restaurant caught in controversy over Budweiser boycott...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top