Mariners face the Guardians leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -123, Guardians +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle had an 88-74 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Mariners scored 4.7 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.